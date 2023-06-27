Warnock the sequel as Huddersfield Town follow Wrexham's lead with documentary manager Neil is sure to dominate

The first episode of Up The Town aired on the club's You Tube channel hours after Nagle's introductory press conference after buying the Championship club. It looks into how Nagle came to buy the club.
Ryan Reynolds and Ryan McElhenney built a huge following for the then-Conference club in America largely on the back of a documentary about the club's fortunes shown on FX in the States and Disney+ in the UK. Nagle may not have anything like the profile of the Hollywood actors but he does have a hugely charismatic manager in Neil Warnock who has been here before. Warnock was a 2004-05 fly-on-the-wall documentary about his time as Sheffield United manager.
The popularity of Wrexham's documentary has been a big driver in increasing the club’s revenues, one of seven priorities Nagle outlined in his first press conference as Town chairman.
"I've not seen one minute," he said when asked about Welcome to Wrexham.
Keeping Warnock beyond the short-term contract he signed for the final 12 games of last season was important to Nagle who called him "the Zen of managing football" more than once in his introductory press conference.
"You've got a brilliant football mind and someone who can charismatically bring everyone together," he added.
American businessman Nagle – who already owns second-tier football club Sacramento Republic and is an investor in their basketball neighbours the Kings – bought Huddersfield this summer in a deal that was ratified last week.
Before answering questions from the media he outlined seven priorities for his stewardship, namely stabilising on-field performance, stabilising financial performance, growing revenues, rebuilding the academy, expanding and downsizing areas of the club, looking into "longer-term opportunities" around the stadium which is part owned with the council and rugby league club Huddersfield Giants, and continuing the club's charity work.