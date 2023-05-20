All Sections
Watch as former Leeds United academy graduate James Milner is given guard of honour after final match for Liverpool at Anfield

Leeds United academy graduate James Milner was given a guard of honour after his final match for Liverpool at Anfield.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th May 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 19:00 BST

The Reds hosted another of Milner’s former clubs, Aston Villa, at Anfield today (May 20) and Milner featured as a substitute in a 1-1 draw. It marked his final appearance as a Liverpool player at Anfield, as the 37-year-old is due to leave upon the expiry of his contract.

He has been at the club for eight years, having signed from Manchester City in 2015. The versatile figure has enjoyed a glittering career but it was at Elland Road that he cut his teeth as a footballer.

Born in Leeds, he ascended his hometown club’s youth ranks before breaking into the first-team and eventually leaving for Newcastle United. He swapped St. James’ Park for Villa Park in 2008 and shone before Manchester City swooped.

It is currently unclear where Milner will spend the 2022/23 campaign, but he has been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion. He could still make one more appearance in a Liverpool shirt, with the Reds due to face Southampton on the final day of the season.

Milner is set to leave Liverpool. Image: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty ImagesMilner is set to leave Liverpool. Image: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images
