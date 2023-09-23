All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Watch as Leeds United boss Daniel Farke delights fans with stunning first touch during Watford clash

Leeds United’s players were not the only ones delighting fans during the 3-0 win over Watford.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 19:28 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 19:28 BST

The Whites cruised to a comfortable victory over the Hornets, with goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony wrapping up three points.

On the pitch, Leeds were slick and impressive. Off it, their manager Daniel Farke was too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At one point during the game, the ball came flying in Farke’s direction. Instead of catching it or avoiding the ball like many would, he brought it under control with a stunning first touch.

Most Popular

It was a case of rolling back the years for Farke, who plied his trade as a forward in his native Germany before stepping into management.

The touch was caught on camera and has been shared on social media platform X by the official Leeds account.

It prompted an enthusiastic reaction from a crowd already lapping up the on-pitch entertainment, and many jumped to their feet to applaud the 46-year-old.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeWatfordHornetsGermany