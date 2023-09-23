Watch as Leeds United boss Daniel Farke delights fans with stunning first touch during Watford clash
The Whites cruised to a comfortable victory over the Hornets, with goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony wrapping up three points.
On the pitch, Leeds were slick and impressive. Off it, their manager Daniel Farke was too.
At one point during the game, the ball came flying in Farke’s direction. Instead of catching it or avoiding the ball like many would, he brought it under control with a stunning first touch.
It was a case of rolling back the years for Farke, who plied his trade as a forward in his native Germany before stepping into management.
The touch was caught on camera and has been shared on social media platform X by the official Leeds account.
It prompted an enthusiastic reaction from a crowd already lapping up the on-pitch entertainment, and many jumped to their feet to applaud the 46-year-old.