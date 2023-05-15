During a weekend when penalties proved troublesome for Leeds United, an ex-Whites hero was showing how spot-kicks should be taken.

Pablo Hernandez remains adored by the Elland Road faithful and is still playing at the age of 38. He rejoined his hometown club CD Castellon in 2021 and in dramatic fashion, booked their play-off spot in the Spanish third tier with a late penalty yesterday (May 14).

Castellon were taking on Murcia and trailing 1-0 until Hernandez blasted home a penalty in the sixth minute of additional time, securing the club’s place in the Primera Federación Group 2 play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal opened up a seven-point gap between Castellon and seventh-placed Murcia, meaning the latter will not be able to catch Hernandez’s club with just two games remaining.

Hernandez left Leeds after playing a bit-part role in the club’s surge into the top half of the Premier League in the 2020/21 season. He had previously been crucial in the club’s promotion-winning Championship campaign and was widely regarded as one of the second tier’s most talented players. The Whites have endured a turbulent period since his departure, coming within a whisker of relegation to the Championship in 2022 and then finding themselves in yet another battle for survival.

With two Premier League games remaining, the club’s top flight status is far from secure. Hernandez, now in the twilight of his career, certainly appears to be having a less stressful experience back in his native Spain.