Watch Barnsley FC debutant Jack Butterfill score his first Reds' senior goal against Newcastle United

IT was a night to remember for debutants Jack Butterfill and Ziyad Larkeche in the colours of Barnsley for the first time at senior level on Tuesday.

Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:20 am

On their maiden appearances, both found the net in the 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Newcastle United at Oakwell.

Not too long after entering the fray, substitute Butterfill, 19, latched onto a deflected cross from Larkeche to bury his first goal for the club from close range following his summer move from Leicester City.

Larkeche, whose loan switch from Fulham was recently completed after the EFL gave the green light, then got in on the scoring act with a quite brilliant left-footed free-kick which flew into the net at a rate of knots.

Speaking about the pair, Reds assistant head coach Martin Paterson said: Paterson said: “It was excellent for Jack. He has a record in the under-21s and every time me, the manager and Davvers (Martin Devaney) have gone to watch them, he has popped up with goals.

"That’s got a funny way of finding yourself on the first-team pitch if you do so! It was excellent for him to come off the bench and continue his goalscoring form.

"He (Larkeche) did really well in moments and popped up with effective moments in the assist and goal. It was a good night for him.

"When you have players that have the ability to score from distance, it adds another string to your bow from set-piece threats.”

Jack Butterfill celebrates his maiden first-team goal for Barnsley on Tuesday evening. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Barnsley welcome Charlton Athletic in League One on Saturday.

