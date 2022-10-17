Watch: Comical moment Championship goalposts are sawed down for being too big
You read that headline right – kick-off in Hull City’s Championship game with Birmingham City on Sunday was delayed 20 minutes because the goals were the wrong size.
One of the goals was two inches too large and had to be sawed down to size.
It prompted match officials to knock kick-off back from 3pm to 3.20pm.
Hull City lost the game 2-0 to Birmingham City.
Afterwards, Birmingham manager John Eustace said the delay actually helped his team.