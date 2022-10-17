News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Watch: Comical moment Championship goalposts are sawed down for being too big

You read that headline right – kick-off in Hull City’s Championship game with Birmingham City on Sunday was delayed 20 minutes because the goals were the wrong size.

By Nick Westby
4 minutes ago
Hull City welcome Birmingham to the MKM Stadium.
Hull City welcome Birmingham to the MKM Stadium.

One of the goals was two inches too large and had to be sawed down to size.

It prompted match officials to knock kick-off back from 3pm to 3.20pm.

Hull City lost the game 2-0 to Birmingham City.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Afterwards, Birmingham manager John Eustace said the delay actually helped his team.

Birmingham CityBirmingham