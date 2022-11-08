WATCH: Josh Ruffels scores remarkable overhead kick as Huddersfield Town beat QPR

Ruffels scored his first two goals for the Terriers at Loftus Road as his first-half strikes secured three points for Mark Fotheringham’s side after Lyndon Dykes had given the hosts the lead after just 90 seconds.

Huddersfield’s second goal was a remarkable piece of improvisation from Ruffels as he controlled the ball with his back to the net on the edge of the penalty area before lobbing the ball over QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng with an overhead kick.

"They are nights you dream of really,” said Ruffels after the game.

"It has not been an easy couple of years for me but the hard work pays off for nights like this. I am absolutely delighted. Credit to the fans for travelling down on a Tuesday night.

"Hopefully we can push on and finish as strong as we can before the World Cup.”

On his stunning second goal, he added: “It was just an instinct really. Wardy [Danny Ward] was screaming for it in front of me but I thought, ‘why not?’

"Sometimes you have got to do that and it pays off. It is probably one of the best nights I have had in my career. I am really happy.”

