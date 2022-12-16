Watford bolster squad with two new signings ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Watford have secured two new signings ahead of their Championship clash against Huddersfield Town although only one will be available for selection against the Terriers.

Matheus Martins is training with the Hornets but his registration as a Watford player will not be officially completed until January 1. The 19-year-old has featured for Brazil at Under-16 and Under-20 level and was spotted at Vicarage Road during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Hull City.

He made his professional debut with Fluminense in Brazil, playing 38 times. He has three goals in six appearances for Brazil’s Under-20 side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hornets have also completed the signing of free agent Leandro Bacuna on a deal until the end of the season. The 31-year-old started his career with Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie before joining Aston Villa in 2013.

CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 24: Leandro Bacuna of Cardiff City is tackled by Ryan Longman of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Hull City at the Cardiff City Stadium on November 24, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

After more than 100 appearances for the club, he moved onto Reading before a switch to Cardiff. He became a free agent in June as he left South Wales upon the expiration of his contract.