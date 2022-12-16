Watford bolster squad with two new signings ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Matheus Martins is training with the Hornets but his registration as a Watford player will not be officially completed until January 1. The 19-year-old has featured for Brazil at Under-16 and Under-20 level and was spotted at Vicarage Road during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Hull City.
He made his professional debut with Fluminense in Brazil, playing 38 times. He has three goals in six appearances for Brazil’s Under-20 side.
The Hornets have also completed the signing of free agent Leandro Bacuna on a deal until the end of the season. The 31-year-old started his career with Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie before joining Aston Villa in 2013.
After more than 100 appearances for the club, he moved onto Reading before a switch to Cardiff. He became a free agent in June as he left South Wales upon the expiration of his contract.
The player has been training with Watford for a number of weeks as he looks to build his match fitness. The club have confirmed he will be immediately available for selection as Huddersfield welcome Watford to West Yorkshire.