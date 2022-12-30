Watford dealt major injury blow ahead of Championship games against Rotherham United and Middlesbrough in January

Watford top scorer João Pedro is facing up to eight weeks on the side-lines after suffering ligament damage to his ankle against Millwall on Boxing Day.

The 21-year-old has eight goals and two assists in 20 Championship games this season but is poised to miss a crucial run in Watford’s campaign. Pedro went down in pain following a challenge from George Saville during Millwall’s 2-0 win at Vicarage Road.

He tried to carry on but was eventually forced off and replaced by Yáser Asprilla. Head coach Slaven Bilic admits he is facing a minimum of six weeks out, meaning he is likely to be missing when Rotherham United and Middlesbrough play the Hornets next month.

“It’s ligament damage,” said Bilić ahead of the Hornets’ trip to Swansea City on Friday night.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Joao Pedro of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and Watford at Ewood Park on September 13, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“It’s a big blow. I don’t have to tell anybody what João means to this team - he’s exceptional, he’s someone who you can build a team around, and we will miss him.

“But it is what it is - there’s no crying, and there are many games left. We know we need to stay in contention until João and the rest of the injured players are back and available.”

The Millers head to Vicarage Road on January 21 before Middlesbrough welcome Watford to the Riverside Stadium a week later.