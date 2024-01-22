Watford are reportedly looking to offload former Hull City and Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince.

The 31-year-old only joined the Hornets in the summer, making the move from Reading after the Royals fell out of the Championship. He started the season as a regular presence in the Watford side but has slipped down the pecking order at Vicarage Road.

His last Championship start came in November and he has stepped off the bench just twice in the club’s last nine league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Watford are keen to get Ince off the books and would not be difficult to deal with regarding a move.

Tom Ince has slipped down the pecking order at Watford. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ince was once tipped to follow in the footsteps of his father Paul and star in the Premier League. He has featured in the top flight for Crystal Palace, Hull and Huddersfield but has spent most of his career in the Championship.

His two spells in Yorkshire were short-lived, even though he was considered a coup upon signing for both Hull and Huddersfield.