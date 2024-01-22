Watford 'looking to move out' former Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Derby County star
The 31-year-old only joined the Hornets in the summer, making the move from Reading after the Royals fell out of the Championship. He started the season as a regular presence in the Watford side but has slipped down the pecking order at Vicarage Road.
His last Championship start came in November and he has stepped off the bench just twice in the club’s last nine league games.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Watford are keen to get Ince off the books and would not be difficult to deal with regarding a move.
Ince was once tipped to follow in the footsteps of his father Paul and star in the Premier League. He has featured in the top flight for Crystal Palace, Hull and Huddersfield but has spent most of his career in the Championship.
His two spells in Yorkshire were short-lived, even though he was considered a coup upon signing for both Hull and Huddersfield.
He was capped 19 times by England at under-21 level, although never managed an appearance for the senior team.