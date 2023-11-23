Wayne Carlisle says he would like to be the next permanent manager of Rotherham United and he goes into Friday's audition with a stronger cast than his good friend Matt Taylor had when he was sacked a fortnight ago.

Taylor's former assistant could not ask for many more difficult opponents for his first match as the Millers' caretaker manager than Leeds United, but Friday's televised game is at the New York Stadium, where they have taken points off a number of leading sides, including a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town in their last outing there.

With the club currently working through a shortlist of candidate to be Taylor's permanent replacement, Carlisle was told at the start of the week to expect to take the team against Leeds but has no idea if he will still be in charge for Tuesday's trip to Hull City.

"(I've been told) very little (about how long he might be in post)," said Carlisle. "I know there's a search ongoing for a new manager, which is great, but with regards to how long we're going to be in this position, I'm not quite sure.

"I'm enjoying it, we're all enjoying it, we're making the best of it and we're happy to be in place as long as it takes to find the right person for the job."

Asked if he would be interested in the job, he replied: "Of course. To manage at Championship level, I think anyone in football would relish that opportunity."

Taylor brought Carlisle, Dan Green and Scott Brown – Green only in the summer – with him from his Exeter City backroom and they have been kept on after their boss was dismissed following a dismal 5-0 defeat at Watford.

"It was a club decision," said Carlisle. "We're employees of the club first and foremost. Yes, we are friends of Matt but we're employed by the football club so our job is to stay in place, be as professional as we can and do our best job for the club.

OPTIONS: Rotherham United caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle (centre) could have some key players back as he fills in after the sacking of Matt Taylor (right)

"I've filled in several times for a few weeks in the past (but) to take things on with no timeline on it and get things in place, it's the first time I've had that experience."

With Carlisle admitting he has not spoken to the club about his interest, and with the Millers thought to be favouring a manager with Championship experience, the former Northern Ireland midfielder’s chances would appear slim, but being the man in situ gives him the chance to make a case that cannot be ignored and he could have some key players back to help.

A lack of fit centre-backs was a particular problem for Taylor this season, and Carlisle is fortunate to have Grant Hall back after injury and Daniel Ayala recovered from a hamstring strain suffered at Watford, as well as having midfielder Jamie Lindsay available for the first time this season.

"They've worked really hard over the break," said Carlisle of Lindsay and Hall, whose only two appearances this season came in the first week of October.

"They've spent a few days at the training ground with the physios and S&C (strength and conditioning) staff and Dan Green was with them as well. They got some good work in their legs and have trained fully this week

"I don't think they're at the point to be fully involved on Friday but we'll hopefully get them involved in some capacity over the next three games. As it stands, they will probably have to make the (Leeds) squad because we haven't got much of a squad! Any minutes in their legs would be a risk for them so we've got to be really cautious with them.

"After the (Watford) game, Daniel presented like he had some sort of hamstring injury but over the course of the international break it seems to have settled down.

"He's managed to get some time on the grass this week. We'll wait and see if there is any reaction to that. If there isn't then that should hopefully push him on to being involved on Friday."

But it would not be Rotherham without some fresh injuries, and midfielders Sam Clucas and Cafu will miss the Yorkshire derby.

"He's had a scan and the scan has shown four to six weeks from the date of the injury," Carlisle said of Cafu. "It's not ideal but, let's be honest, in comparison to some of the other injuries we've had it's a lot better than those.