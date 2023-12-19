Wayne Carlisle leaves Rotherham United after caretaker manager stint
The former Northern Ireland midfielder was brought to the club from Exeter City by Matt Taylor and stepped up when his boss was sacked on November 13, taking charge of four matches.
Carlisle did not win any of them – drawing with Leeds United and Birmingham City and losing the others – but handled himself with great dignity, particularly as he headed home to his family in Devon after the game at St Andrew's fully expecting there would be a new manager in charge against West Bromwich Albion and realising his services may not be required.
“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to place on-record their thanks to Wayne for his unwavering commitment and professionalism throughout his time at the club, placing a particular emphasis on our gratitude for his contribution whilst leading first team matters in recent weeks,” stressed a club statement announcing the news.
Having been at the Birmingham game, Nathan Jones turned the job down and it was another week before Leam Richardson was made the new coach.
The decision is billed as being by “mutual consent” and whilst some are more mutual than others, this would seem to make sense for all parties.
Carlisle’s family circumstances would make linking up again with Taylor, who is now at League One Bristol Rovers, attractive and although Richardson spoke at his unveiling about giving the existing coaches a chance to prove themselves, he was quick to appoint former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United assistant coach Rob Kelly to his staff.
Taylor is yet to appoint any staff of his own since taking over at the Memorial Ground on December 1.
First-team coach Dan Green and goalkeeping coach Scott Brown, who both worked with Taylor at Exeter, are expected to stay at the New York Stadium.
