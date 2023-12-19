Wayne Carlisle has left Rotherham United just over a week after stepping down as caretaker manager.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder was brought to the club from Exeter City by Matt Taylor and stepped up when his boss was sacked on November 13, taking charge of four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to place on-record their thanks to Wayne for his unwavering commitment and professionalism throughout his time at the club, placing a particular emphasis on our gratitude for his contribution whilst leading first team matters in recent weeks,” stressed a club statement announcing the news.

DEPARTING: Wayne Carlisle has left Rotherham United

Having been at the Birmingham game, Nathan Jones turned the job down and it was another week before Leam Richardson was made the new coach.

The decision is billed as being by “mutual consent” and whilst some are more mutual than others, this would seem to make sense for all parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor is yet to appoint any staff of his own since taking over at the Memorial Ground on December 1.