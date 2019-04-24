We are not champions yet, says Guardiola after derby triumph

Manchester City took a potentially decisive step towards retaining their Premier League title with a vital and hard-fought 2-0 derby win over Manchester United.

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and substitute Leroy Sane killed off a fired-up United side at Old Trafford and took City back above Liverpool at the top of the table.

City, who have won their last 11 league matches, now lead the Merseysiders by a point with three games remaining for both sides.

The match had long been identified as a tricky hurdle for City but with games against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton in their run-in, they will now be regarded as clear title favourites.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said: “Now we go to Burnley and we know how tough it will be. It’s important to be calm.

“We are still not champions with three games left – it’s incredible with the points we have and Liverpool have. Both teams deserve the title. But it can be just one. The team that is going to lose can’t have regrets because they have given everything.

“Normally with this kind of victory you can it enjoy it the most but we have to be calm.”

United forward Marcus Rashford said: “Today we didn’t play like Manchester United. It’s not right.

“The bare minimum is to work hard and give all for the badge, the supporters, the club and yourself.