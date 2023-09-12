Huddersfield Town have given Domenic Notarfrancesco the job of spreading their name to a new audience.

The Terriers have an American owner this season after Kevin Nagle bought the club from Dean Hoyle in the summer, and Notarfrancesco's job as director of global brand will be to spread the word beyond West Yorkshire.

“Domenic’s appointment to this newly created position is a big part of our strategy to expand the appeal and awareness of Huddersfield Town to a much wider audience," explained chief executive Jake Edwards, who has worked with Notarfrancesco before.

“We clearly have a very strong presence in our local community, but we believe that this club has the ability and potential to resonate with a much wider audience, both nationally and globally, because of its extraordinary history, which gives it a unique position in English football, and through its exciting future.

LEGENDARY FIGURE: Huddersfield Town striker Denis Law enjoys a cup of tea in the dressing room after a game in 1957

“Domenic brings vast experience in many of the revenue generating roles at sports clubs from many different industries in the United States, and he will be able to open lots of doors in that market whilst also evaluating the effectiveness of our current operation.

“Without going into finite detail publicly at this stage, we have expansion plans for areas such as merchandising that we think will really excite our fans. That encompasses the bricks-and-mortar operation, and also our ecommerce operation.

“I’m delighted that Domenic has joined us, and I’m excited to see his work come to fruition.”

Pennsylvanian Notarfrancesco has worked in ice hockey, basketball and football in his home country. He has worked for the likes of Nashville Predators, San Antonio Spurs and in the United Soccer League – America's second tier – which Nagle's Sacramento Republic play in and Edwards was president of. One of his main jobs was to build the league's brand and revenues.

EXPANSION PLANS: Huddersfield Town chairman Kevin Nagle (right)

A Premier League club as recently as 2019 after David Wagner helped them to secure back-to-back top-flight seasons against the odds, Huddersfield have the benefit of one of the game's most charismatic managers in Neil Warnock and a proud history, most notably winning three titles in the 1920s with a team created by Sheffield-born Herbert Chapman, one of the managerial pioneers of the age who went on to have similar success at Arsenal.

Past players include Frank Worthington and Denis Law, and Bill Shankly is another former manager.