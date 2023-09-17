'We can enjoy this result because we deserved it' - Grant McCann and Doncaster Rovers savour winning feeling

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann praised his side’s “grit and determination” after a stoppage-time winner against Forest Green to win 2-1.

Substitute Ben Close’s overhit cross drifted over Forest Green goalkeeper Luke Daniels to give the visitors their first win of the League Two campaign.

Harrison Biggins’ overhead kick was cancelled out by Jordan Moore-Taylor’s powerful header before the late drama saw Doncaster take all three points.

“We got our rewards for the last four performances and I’m hoping it sparks us now, we have that step on the ladder,” added McCann, following a frustrating opening to his second spell in charge.

Doncaster manager Grant McCann at last got to savour the winning feeling (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Doncaster took the lead after 35 minutes when Biggins produced an overhead kick that slammed into the far corner from Tom Nixon’s wicked delivery.

McAllister should’ve equalised for Forest Green but he blazed wide from 12 yards out after Matty Taylor’s cushioned header after the break.

Forest Green found their equaliser through Moore-Taylor after he headed home an inviting Marcel Lavinier corner.

Close won it in the final stages when his cross went over Daniels and into the net to ensure Doncaster moved off the bottom of League Two.

McCann added: “To come back and get the winner in the final minute felt good. We’ve had six Saturdays since the season started and we haven’t had that winning feeling, and it’s depressing when you have that feeling.

“We had to show that togetherness today so I hope they enjoy that result tonight because they’ve worked hard for it.”

On Close’s winner: “We all know he has really good quality, whether he meant it or not, you’ll have to ask him.”

Forest Green: Daniels, Dabo (Bernard 9), Inniss, Moore-Taylor, Robson (Lavinier 77), McAllister, Brown (Bunker 77), McCann, Jenks (Omotoye 60), Deeney, Stevens (Taylor 60). Unused substitutes: Welch, Searle.

Doncaster Rovers: Jones, Nixon, Bailey, Olowu, Anderson, Molyneux, Broadbent, Biggins (Close 78), Westbrooke, Faal (Marsh 65), Ironside. Unused substitutes: Sotona, Roberts, Faulkner, Bottomley, Goodman.