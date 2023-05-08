All Sections
'We fell short collectively' - Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield as awful season ends in 2-1 defeat at Walsall

A miserable season for Doncaster Rovers ended on a fitting note as they fell to yet another defeat against fellow strugglers Walsall.

By YP Sport
Published 8th May 2023, 16:29 BST

Goals from Conor Wilkinson and Isaac Hutchinson earned Walsall a first win in 10 games as they rose to 16th – while an 11th loss in 16 pushed Rovers down to 18th despite Bobby Faulkner’s consolation.

Goalkeeper Louis Jones had kept Rovers in the game with several fine stops but it left manager Danny Schofield to bemoan another loss.

“There was not a great deal in the game and certain moments went Walsall’s way today,” said Schofield.

Danny Schofield has endured a difficult first campaign with Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)Danny Schofield has endured a difficult first campaign with Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
“Finishing 18th is really disappointing. We want to finish up as high as possible. The aim is always play-offs and it’s not materialised.

“We were in and around that up until the end of February and really fell off it in March and April which is not good enough.

“We need to make sure we reflect and have discussions with everyone at the club and see where we go taking the club forward.”

Asked what the reasons were for Rovers’ capitulation in the second half of the season, Schofield said: “It is an accumulation of things.

"We’ve been competitive in a lot of the games and moments and haven’t gone for us. You lose a bit of confidence. In certain moments in games, we have fell short collectively.”