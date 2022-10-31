"We had 23 shots at goal," - how Mark Hughes's Bradford City failed to break down Crawley Town

Leading scorer Andy Cook missed a great chance to put Bradford ahead in on the third minute. stabbing the ball wide after a surging run by Harry Chapman created the opening.

Crawley who are unbeaten under interim manager Lewis Young caused City problems in a goalless first half and keeper Harry Lewis did well to turn over a shot from Nick Tsaroulla.

Bradford raised their game after half time and went in front after 54 minutes when Alex Gilliead picked up a loose ball, played it through to Tyreik Wright and Dom Pereira collected his pass before lifting the ball over keeper Ellery Balcombe.

Mark Hughes left frustrated against Crawley on Saturday (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead lasted only seven minutes and, after Lewis saved from Tom Nichols, Gilliead gave away a free kick on the edge of the box and James Tilley equalised by driving the ball past the defensive.

City applied pressure in the closing stages but could not find a winner

Hughes said "We had 23 shots at goal, arguably our highest output this year. I thought we did OK in the first half. Certainly we upped our tempo in the second half.

"We scored a great goal and if we had stayed in front a bit longer I think we would have been able to manage the game out. But sometimes you have to hold up your hands when the opposition produces a bit of quality. We created a lot of chances but it wasn't to be in terms of the winning goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought our performance was at a good level but we have got to find a way to make sure we turn these draws into wins.

"Crawley are a team that have struggled this year but when teams come here they play out of their skins, If they had played as well as they have done today they would not be in the position they have been all season. That tells you what this place does to teams They have to play really well to get anything from us."

Bradford City Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Crichlow, Foulds, Pereira (Banks 74), Smallwood, Gilliead, Chapman, Wright, Cook (Oliver 74). Unused subs Doyle (gk), Songo'o. Angol, East, Odusina .

Crawley Town: Balcombe, Francombe, Craig, Tilley (Jenks 69), Powell, Nichols, Nadesan, Francillette, Tsaroulla (Fellows 69), Hessenthaler, Ogungbo (Telford 81) Unused subs Robson (gk), Ransom, Oteh, Khaleel

Advertisement Hide Ad