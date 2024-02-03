At the midway point of the second half, the game was not particularly going anywhere, only for the Owls to totally capitulate from a defensive perspective, conceding four goals in a crazy 12-minute period.

It culminated in one of the hardest moments in a torrid campaign for Wednesday, who could have moved within two points of the Terriers with victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bad day was compounded by news of relegation rivals QPR’s win at Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Röhl during the game at Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Rohl, whose side visit Coventry in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday before hosting Birmingham City in a key league game next Friday, said: "On Monday, I will lift them up, there’s 16 games still to go.

"We went from 13 points back to three points (away from safety) in ten matches. It’s a challenge with what we have got to do and in the end, we will see.

"It’s hard, but in the last month, I learned a lot about the team and how great mentality is and morale. We have had a setback in our fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always talk about our process, but now it is all about results. I will go forward and lead this club and in the end, we will see if is enough or not enough.

"As long as I’m the manager here, I will fight in every game to take something. I remember after the game at Birmingham, I felt the same, but we came back stronger and closer.

"I take responsibility for the defeat and our situation and I will hopefully try to find a new solution.”

On the game, he continued: “I think it was a typical fight from both teams, both had moments. I had a feeling at half time that we weren’t 100 per cent in some positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an open game, we had moments. We conceded from a corner, after this we lost our heads, we wanted to try and hit back immediately and opened up and forget our defence.

"We conceded three more goals and it was too easy. It was hard, we have to play 100 per cent for 90-plus minutes. If we don’t, it’s hard to take something.

"We spoke about our great performance against Watford, where we were unlucky not to win. Then we lose 4-0, and it’s a knock."

Marvin Johnson, subject of interest from Ipswich Town on deadline-day, missed the game with injury as did Josh Windass. Akin Famewo started on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls chief added: “This has been a bit of an issue (with Marvin), when you have to play every three days, with high intensity to do it again. You have seen how Marvin has performed, you have to pay attention.