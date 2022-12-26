‘We need to be better’ admits Bradford City boss Mark Hughes after latest defeat to Carlisle United

Carlisle United

Paul Huntington’s first-half header proved decisive at Brunton Park as Carlisle extended a 37-year unbeaten home streak against the Bantams, who were indebted to goalkeeper Harry Lewis for the margin of defeat not being wider.

Hughes, whose side did not manage a shot on target and had not played for 23 days, said: “It was a game of few opportunities but we didn’t ask enough questions of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We huffed and puffed a little bit but we looked like a team who hadn’t had a game for a while, especially in the first half. Our quality of passing and knowing when to pass was lacking.

Mark Hughes's Bradford did not have a shot on target in the defeat at Carlisle (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve obviously played last week and looked a little sharper in that period.

“We’ve made a mistake from a set-play, which we’re usually very good at, and they’ve taken advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a few guys under the weather as well but that sounds like excuses. We need to be better than we were.

“I said from the start of the season that we’ll have moments like this and we’re going through one at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four games ago, we were one win from automatics. That’s how quickly football can change and we know it can change again.”

Carlisle: Holy, Ellis, Feeney, Huntington, Mellish, Armer, Moxon, Guy, Charters, Gibson, Stretton (Dennis 70). Unused substitutes: Hilton, Sho-Silva, Whelan, Devitt, Harris, Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Crichlow-Noble, Foulds, Smallwood (Sutton 77), Gilliead, Eisa (Oliver 72), Chapman (Banks 76), Wright, Cook. Unused substitutes: Songo'o, Doyle, Odusina, Pereira.