'We should have had a penalty' - Luton Town boss frustrated by refereeing decisions in draw with Huddersfield Town

Jones was aggrieved by the decision not to award a penalty when Cameron Jerome tangled legs with Naby Sarr inside the box in the first half.

The Hatters had their own lucky escape just nine seconds into the game when Harry Toffolo was pushed in the back by James Bree as he went to challenge for a Ollie Turton cross.

Jones is confident his side can go to Huddersfield and complete the job after nothing could split the sides at Kenilworth Road.

NATHAN JONES: Felt his side were denied a penalty against Huddersfield. Picture: PA Wire.

The hosts had fallen behind after just 12 minutes to Danel Sinani’s low strike before captain Sonny Bradley levelled on the half hour with a close-range volley.

After the break, neither side could force a winner to leave the tie evenly poised heading into Monday’s second leg at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“It’s the same job that we knew we had to do, it’s not like suddenly it’s impossible," reflected Jones.

“We’ve come here, we haven’t lost the game and that was really, really important we didn’t lose the game. First half we were excellent, we should have got more from the half, but that’s the way it goes, and it’s a wonderful tie to go away at Huddersfield now.

OPENER: Danel Sinani’s low strike opened the scoring while Sonny Bradley,right, levelled on the half hour for Luton. Picture: PA Wire.

“They were probably better in the second half without getting the chances, controlled possession in the middle of the field and we struggled to deal with that. We struggled to get to that press, but first half I thought we were electric, I really did.

“Front-footed, opportunities, we should have had a pen, should have had a sending off, all those things, (James) Bree had a chance, Harry Cornick’s had a chance, Henri Lansbury’s had a glorious opportunity, so I thought we were really, really on top, and a wonderful football game.