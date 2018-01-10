Wednesday transfer gossip: Boro duo wanted by Karanka | Leeds and Tigers chase Posh striker

NEW Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka is planning to raid former club Middlesbrough, with midfielders Adam Clayton and Grant Leadbitter likely to be among his list of targets.

Spaniard Karanka, back in football after leaving Boro last March, is expected to bring in some additions to boost his Forest options this month.

Middlesbrough's Grant Leadbitter: On his way to Forest?

He will have been placed on red alert by comments made by Boro chief Tony Pulis, who has declared that he is willing to move out some players to trim down his top-heavy squad.

Karanka brought in a host of Boro players to the Riverside Stadium and has made no secret of his admiration for the likes of Clayton and Leadbitter in the past and formed a strong relationship with a number of players.

Clayton, out of favour in the past few months, has been linked with a host of second-tier sides including Leeds United, Aston Villa, Derby County, Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Forest have a long-standing interest in Leadbitter - out of contract in the summer - and have seen several bids turned down previously.

Leeds are set to wrap up the signing of Laurens De Bock today after the Club Brugge left-back underwent a medical yesterday.

The Whites are aiming to tie up De Bock’s arrival before their trip to Ipswich Town this weekend

De Bock, 25, has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Brugge but has fallen down the pecking order under new coach Ivan Leko.

Both Leeds and Hull City have been linked with a move for Peterborough United’s prolific Yorkshire-born forward Jack Marriott, 23, rated in the £3m bracket after an outstanding campaign.

Ex-Luton player Marriott - born in Beverley - has plundered 23 goals in just 36 games this term and is second only to Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane as the most prolific Englishman across the four domestic leagues this term.

Reports on the continent have suggested that Leeds are tracking Hannover striker Charlison Benschop.

Benschop’s contract at the Bundesliga side expires at the end of the season and he will be available on a free.

Fortuna Dusseldorf and Japanese side Yokohoma City are also keen.

Benschop has been out of favour at Hannover this season, making only five league starts. He has scored just one goal.

The striker is a former Dutch Under-20 international and has one senior cap for Curacao.

Cardiff City have signed 20-year-old defender Ciaron Brown from Wealdstone, who previously had a trial at Sheffield Wednesday.