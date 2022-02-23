The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures continues tonight as clubs continue to push for promotion or fight off the threat of relegation.

Barnsley came out victorious in last night’s all Yorkshire clash at Hull City with a 2-0 victory which gave the visitors a shot in the arm as they bravely battle against the drop while also keeping the Tigers within touching distance of the bottom three.

It was the biggest home crowd the MKM Stadium had seen since 2017 and City boss Shota Arveladze said they failed to deal with expectations.

“I was very disappointed with the first half,” said Arveladze of the period when the goals came.

“I was not expecting such a slow game on our side, late reactions. That makes this game so difficult.”

Meanwhile, Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi said striking the right balance between defence and attack made Barnsley’s first-half performance at Hull City the best of his time as manager.

"The first half was the best since I arrived because we defended really well and mixed it with attacking," said Asbaghi, who took charge in mid-November.

"We were talking after the Coventry game that we are pretty good at defending. If it was only about defending we would have a better position (they are 19th in the Championship for goals conceded) but we don't create enough chances.

As for Huddersfield Town, they are in action tonight when they host Cardiff City.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as another busy midweek packed with fixtures continues:

