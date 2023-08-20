'We'll bounce back' - Inspirational Millie Bright makes Lionesses pledge after World Cup final despair

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike earned Spain a 1-0 victory in the final in Sydney as Sarina Wiegman’s side were denied a first World Cup triumph a year after their maiden European Championship success.

But Sheffield-born Bright, who captained the side during the tournament in the absence of Leah Williamson, does not think this is the end of the story for this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told ITV: “(There’s a) huge amount of disappointment. At first you feel you failed cos you’ve not won, but to finish second I think in a couple of weeks when we settle down we’ll be really, really proud.

What might have been: Millie Bright of England looks dejected as she walks alongside the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“This is not it from us, well bounce back I’m sure, but for now it’s hard to take.”

England hit the bar through Lauren Hemp in the first period while goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a second-half Jennifer Hermoso penalty to keep hopes alive, but Spain held on to lift their first world title.

Bright, who learnt the game in Sheffield United’s academy and at Doncaster Rovers Belles, added to the BBC: “We gave everything. We can say hand on heart we gave everything.

“In the first half we weren’t at our best. Second half we bounced back, showed our fight, showed our character and we had chances, we just didn’t have that final edge today.