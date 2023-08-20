All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

'We'll bounce back' - Inspirational Millie Bright makes Lionesses pledge after World Cup final despair

Heartbroken England captain Millie Bright vowed the Lionesses would bounce back from their World Cup final defeat.
By YP Sport
Published 20th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike earned Spain a 1-0 victory in the final in Sydney as Sarina Wiegman’s side were denied a first World Cup triumph a year after their maiden European Championship success.

But Sheffield-born Bright, who captained the side during the tournament in the absence of Leah Williamson, does not think this is the end of the story for this team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She told ITV: “(There’s a) huge amount of disappointment. At first you feel you failed cos you’ve not won, but to finish second I think in a couple of weeks when we settle down we’ll be really, really proud.

What might have been: Millie Bright of England looks dejected as she walks alongside the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)What might have been: Millie Bright of England looks dejected as she walks alongside the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
What might have been: Millie Bright of England looks dejected as she walks alongside the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“This is not it from us, well bounce back I’m sure, but for now it’s hard to take.”

England hit the bar through Lauren Hemp in the first period while goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a second-half Jennifer Hermoso penalty to keep hopes alive, but Spain held on to lift their first world title.

Bright, who learnt the game in Sheffield United’s academy and at Doncaster Rovers Belles, added to the BBC: “We gave everything. We can say hand on heart we gave everything.

“In the first half we weren’t at our best. Second half we bounced back, showed our fight, showed our character and we had chances, we just didn’t have that final edge today.

“We’ve been 1-0 down in a game before and we bounced back and that was the aim today. We never give in and it’s hard to take but it’s football. We’re absolutely heartbroken. Unfortunately we just weren’t there today.”

Related topics:Millie BrightSpainSheffieldLeah Williamson