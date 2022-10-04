Wes McDonald’s late winner earns Hartlepool United a long-awaited victory against Doncaster Rovers

Substitute McDonald converted David Ferguson’s through-ball as Rovers’ mini-revival run of back-to-back wins was abruptly halted.

A Rovers side featuring four changes from the one which triumphed at Rochdale at the weekend began the game rather cautiously at Victoria Park.

Gary McSheffrey’s men were on the back foot in the eighth minute when Faulkner produced a terrific tackle just when it looked like Callum Cooke was poised to score.

The woodwork then saved the hosts midway through the first period. Kyle Hurst expertly played in Luke Molyneux, only for his terrific 25-yard effort to strike the post before going behind.

Hartlepool’s Josh Umerah replied with an effort that was smartly saved by Jonathan Mitchell. The Rovers ‘keeper then saved well from Rollin Menayese, before the hosts took the lead after 38 minutes.

Umerah fired home low into the corner after being teed up by Clarke Oduor. McSheffrey made a couple of changes at the break, and one of the subs – Kieran Agard – went close just minutes after entering the fray.

Rovers were gaining momentum, and after some smart work from Molyneux set up Adam Clayton, the experienced midfielder’s strike only just cleared the crossbar.

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey watched his side lose at Hartlepool United on Tuesday night. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Agard was then denied in a one-on-one situation as Killip saved the hosts again. Youngster Faulkner finally levelled it for Rovers in the 67th minute when he pounced on a loose ball, volleying home clinically.