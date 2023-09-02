Jack Rudoni struck deep into stoppage-time as Huddersfield Townfought back to beat West Brom 2-1 for a first Sky Bet Championship win of the season.

Delano Burgzorg had earlier put the Terriers ahead in the 33rd minute, before John Swift equalised midway through the second half.

Huddersfield started brightly and had the ball in the net in the eighth minute through a rising, angled volley from Rudoni – but the goal was ruled out for a push by Michael Helik on Darnell Furlong in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors continued to look dangerous and Ben Wiles’ low drive was deflected wide before Matty Pearson looped a header over from a free-kick.

Jack Rudoni struck deep into stoppage-time as Huddersfield Town fought back to beat West Brom. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

West Brom threatened when Brandon Thomas-Asante’s glancing header was just too close to goalkeeper Lee Nicholls before Matty Phillips curled an effort wide after cutting inside.

Huddersfield went in front when Dutch forward Burgzorg, on loan from German outfit Mainz 05, arrowed a low, angled drive past Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer at his near post from 15 yards.

Burgzorg, making his first start for the Terriers, went close again when he fired wide before

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom finally mounted some pressure late in the first half when Thomas-Asante curled straight at Nicholls.

The home fans were celebrating in the 52nd minute after an equaliser following a sweeping move.

Jayson Molumby’s pass found Thomas-Asante on the half-way line and they striker turned before finding Swift to his right.

Swift drew Nicholls before firing low into the far corner on his 50th league appearance for West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion substitute Josh Maja was denied by Nicholls when clean though, and it was Huddersfield who snatched a late winner in the sixth minute of added time.