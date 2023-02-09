Carlos Corberan viewed his links to the Leeds United vacancy as a positive – as it meant things were going well at West Brom.

Corberan managed Leeds Under-23s side and worked as an assistant under Marcelo Bielsa before joining Huddersfield Town, a side he led to the Championship play-offs last season. He took over at West Brom at the end of October and has guided the club from 23rd to 6th in the space of 13 games.

He was strongly linked with a move to Elland Road earlier in the week as a replacement for Jesse Marsch before ruling himself out of the running after signing a contract with the Baggies until the summer of 2027.

"When this speculation arrives it is positive because it means you are winning games,” said Corberan.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: WBA coach Carlos Corberan looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"That is my only focus. I want to make the club proud and make the fans feel proud of what they are watching on the pitch.”

Ahead of West Brom’s trip to Birmingham City, Corberan was asked what type of manager is needed at Leeds but refused to be drawn into naming specific candidates.

He added: "I don't want to tell you a name of one manager, it is not my work - it is for the people in charge. There are people within the club who are the specialists at making that decision.