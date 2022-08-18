West Brom left with just one fit striker for Championship clash with Hull City
Kenneth Zohore remains a doubt for West Brom ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Hull City.
The Baggies continue to seek forward line reinforcements with Zohore working back to fitness after a recent knock and Daryl Dike sidelined.
Dike will miss at least two months after tearing a thigh muscle. Karlan Grant remains West Brom’s only fit recognised striker.
Steve Bruce’s side have yet to win in four Championship outings this term, having drawn three games and losing the other.
Their struggles in front of goal saw manager Steve Bruce hint that more incomings would be on the way following their 0-0 draw at home to Cardiff City on Wednesday.
“There isn’t a list (of targets), there isn’t a list, I wish there was,” he said.
“Absolutely we’re short but we still have two and a half weeks to go. We’ll see what becomes available.
“I’ve said always that you’ll need patience. I’m not going to turn it around in four or five months.”