West Brom left with just one fit striker for Championship clash with Hull City

The Baggies continue to seek forward line reinforcements with Zohore working back to fitness after a recent knock and Daryl Dike sidelined.

Dike will miss at least two months after tearing a thigh muscle. Karlan Grant remains West Brom’s only fit recognised striker.

Steve Bruce’s side have yet to win in four Championship outings this term, having drawn three games and losing the other.

TOUGH START: For Steve Bruce and West Brom. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Their struggles in front of goal saw manager Steve Bruce hint that more incomings would be on the way following their 0-0 draw at home to Cardiff City on Wednesday.

“There isn’t a list (of targets), there isn’t a list, I wish there was,” he said.

“Absolutely we’re short but we still have two and a half weeks to go. We’ll see what becomes available.