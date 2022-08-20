West Brom v Hull City: Ozan Tufan feeling right at home after warm welcome by Tigers faithful

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hardly surprising. An unbeaten start to the Championship which West Bromwich Albion will try to end today has contained lots of Turkish delight.

Tufan scored an equalising penalty on his debut, effectively scored in the League Cup defeat at Bradford City (it was officially an own goal) and at Burnley on Tuesday but his cultured contribution has run way deeper.

“When I scored the penalty all the supporters chanted my name and I was very happy,” says a player with 65 Turkey caps. “Our purpose is to make the supporters happy. I want that.”

In terms of concrete assistance, Hull-born Coyle has led the way.

“Lewie has helped me most to adapt,” says Tufan, through an interpreter. “He calls me for dinners and takes me to activities.

“We have team activities and off the field we have some conversations about England. In those conversations I try to improve my English as much as I can.

“I have private lessons and I’m getting on really well. They say I don’t speak English too badly but to manage a conversation like this I need two or three months.”

RIGHT AT HOME: Ozan Tufan, centre, has enjoyed an exciting start to his Hull career. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

None of it surprises coach Shota Arveladze.

“The public have made the new players feel comfortable and the boys have opened the doors to let them feel comfortable in the dressing room,” says the Georgian. “They have to give back too, it’s a two-sided relationship.

“I have to give credit to the local boys who let them understand what we’re all about and what makes us united.”

It also helps that Tufan has been here before, even if a nine-match loan at Watford cut short halfway through the last Premier League season was not the best for him.

Hull City's Lewis Coyle has helped Ozan Tufan feel welcome in Hull. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.