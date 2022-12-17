West Brom's fifth-straight Championship win piles the misery on Rotherham United

West Brom picked up their fifth successive Championship victory under new boss Carlos Corberan as they beat Rotherham United 3-0 to make it back-to-back defeats for the Millers.

The excellent Jed Wallace opened the scoring inside 20 minutes at The Hawthorns against a Millers side who offered desperately little in reply. Albion widened the gap when Grady Diangana finished in the 58th minute and the points were wrapped up in the 70th minute when Brandon Thomas-Asante converted the rebound from a penalty he had won.

West Brom emerged victorious from Sunderland on Monday evening, and goalscorers Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike were rewarded with starts against a side who returned to action after the international break with a home loss to Bristol City.

Albion began confidently. Wallace slipped Dike in and, with the angle tight, he pulled the ball back. Intended for Rogic, the pass did not reach its intended target and the visitors escaped.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich celebrates with Jed Wallace after scoring their third goal during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Rotherham United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was kept busy in a first half which eventually became one-way traffic. He tipped a Matt Phillips shot around the post but could do nothing to prevent Wallace deservedly breaking the deadlock, racing onto Rogic’s perfectly weighted through-ball and sliding the ball home.

The hosts, encouraged by that opener, continued to pour forwards. Okay Yokuslu drilled a shot from distance which flicked the outside of the post, while Johansson was called upon again on two further occasions to deny Wallace another breakthrough.

Rotherham always had a chance while the advantage remained at just one goal and Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer was forced to act when Chiedozie Ogbene was expertly played in.

Corberan – as he did at Sunderland – turned to his bench and the changes instantly had the desired effect. From the next move after the substitution Wallace drilled a low cross into the penalty area and Diangana turned the ball past Johansson to give the hosts the breathing space they craved.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Grady Diangan of West Bromwich scores their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Rotherham United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

West Brom’s desire for more goals, with their fresh legs in the final third, was evident.

One long punt forwards in the 70th minute from goalkeeper Palmer sent Thomas-Asante racing away. The forward got the better of Cameron Humphreys before being nudged over, and referee John Busby immediately pointed to the spot.

With regular penalty taker Karlan Grant still on the bench, Thomas-Asante grabbed the ball himself and, although Johansson parried his spot-kick, the attacker quickly followed up and turned in the rebound.

