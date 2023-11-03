West Bromwich Albion v Hull City: Jaden Philogene injury proves coach Liam Rosenior's point
The Tigers travel to West Bromwich Albion for the first match of his second year in charge without Jaden Philogene, a £5m summer signing in good form.
Twelve months ago it would have been a footballing disaster, now it is a bump on the road Hull hope is taking them to the Championship play-offs, and offset to a degree by the return of Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton to midfield.
"Tyler's back in, it was a really minor issue which is great for us – he's been a real positive in terms of our season," said Rosenior. "Adama Traore played there last Saturday and was outstanding so that gives me a selection issue.
"Jaden's got a minor tweak in his glute so I'm not going to risk him but he should be available for Huddersfield. This is why I keep saying it's about the squad.
"I've got Ozan Tufan, Aaron Connolly, Harry Vaughan, Dogukan Sinik, Jason Lokilo – I've built a squad so it's no panic.
"We just need to manage the lads and intensity but no matter what team we pick for West Brom I'm confident we can put on a good performance.
"It's up to me to make the right decision."
The value of squad depth is highlighted by midfielder Regan Slater’s absence since September with a hamstring problem, yet Hull remain entrenched in a tight chasing pack, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.
"We've missed Regan Slater – Regan's been talismanic for a year – but we've kept going,” stressed Rosenior.
"At the moment I’m really proud of the way the squad is managing the performances."