He is far too polite to put it like that, but this week has been a "told you so moment" for Hull City manager Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers travel to West Bromwich Albion for the first match of his second year in charge without Jaden Philogene, a £5m summer signing in good form.

Twelve months ago it would have been a footballing disaster, now it is a bump on the road Hull hope is taking them to the Championship play-offs, and offset to a degree by the return of Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton to midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Tyler's back in, it was a really minor issue which is great for us – he's been a real positive in terms of our season," said Rosenior. "Adama Traore played there last Saturday and was outstanding so that gives me a selection issue.

"Jaden's got a minor tweak in his glute so I'm not going to risk him but he should be available for Huddersfield. This is why I keep saying it's about the squad.

"I've got Ozan Tufan, Aaron Connolly, Harry Vaughan, Dogukan Sinik, Jason Lokilo – I've built a squad so it's no panic.

"We just need to manage the lads and intensity but no matter what team we pick for West Brom I'm confident we can put on a good performance.

"It's up to me to make the right decision."

INJURY: Hull City winger Jaden Philogene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The value of squad depth is highlighted by midfielder Regan Slater’s absence since September with a hamstring problem, yet Hull remain entrenched in a tight chasing pack, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

"We've missed Regan Slater – Regan's been talismanic for a year – but we've kept going,” stressed Rosenior.