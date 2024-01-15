West Ham United, Everton and Crystal Palace are reportedly among the clubs interested in Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder appears to have no future at Manchester City, where he has struggled to make an impact since joining from boyhood club Leeds in 2022. He has made just four Premier League appearances this term, finding competition for places stiff at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, a host of clubs are interested in the England international. West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Juventus are all named as interested parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City are said to prefer a sale of the midfielder, rather than a loan, although a temporary departure has reportedly not been ruled out.

Kalvin Phillips scored his first Manchester City goal against Red Star Belgrade last month. Image: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The report claims a loan fee worth around £5m could be needed to secure Phillips’ signature, as well as the paying of most of his wages in full. Sky Sports understand nothing formal has been submitted to Manchester City, although several clubs are believed to have registered interest.

West Ham are said to have a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old, although wages could reportedly be a stumbling block. The Newcastle hierarchy, meanwhile, do not believe signing Phillips makes financial sense, according to The Telegraph.