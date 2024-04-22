What Andre Breitenreiter had to say about his Huddersfield Town future after painful home loss to Swansea City
Questioned as to whether he will be in charge at Huddersfield Town in 2024-25, should the club be relegated to League One, the German - who was appointed in mid-February - gave an equivocal answer following the heavy loss to Swansea.
The head coach, contracted at the club until June 2026, said: “On things that happen after the season, we will speak after the season about the conversations with the players and coaching staff.
"We have to concentrate on the last two games and this is the most important thing.”
Town have won just twice in 11 games under his watch and Saturday’s dreadful performance and result constituted a massive blow in their survival mission.
Breitenreiter admits that he understands why increasing numbers of supporters are doubting Town, but equally, he has stressed that anything is still possible, with his side hosting relegation rivals Birmingham next Saturday.
He added: "It ends when it ends. The season is never over after 44 games in the Championship. We have to play 46 games and we are two points behind Birmingham, who we play in our next home game.
"I admit that the performance was poor and not good enough for the league and we are all disappointed and frustrated and I can understand all the fans.
“There’s frustration, that’s totally clear. But from Monday, it’s done and then we have to prepare and think positive.
“It’s hard to say, but we have to believe it’s possible and we have to give everything for the three points.”