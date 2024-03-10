Leading 1-0 at the interval, thanks to Delano Burgzorg’s seventh goal of the campaign, Town failed to add a second with Albion, a side transformed in the second period, drawing level thanks to Mikey Johnston on 51 minutes.

It was the first salvo in a four-goal burst in the space of 22 minutes, with Celtic winger Johnston adding another goal and Kyle Bartley and Okay Yokuslu also finding the net - while Town continued to miss opportunities and struggle from a defensive aspect.

On a tough afternoon for Town, who remain in the relegation zone after losing successive league games for the first time since New Year’s Day, Breitenreiter, whose side visit Rotherham United next weekend, said: “We started excellently in the first half and pressed high and controlled the game and that was the plan to make pressure and get in behind with good situations.

Huddersfield Town manager Andre Breiterreiter during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"We deserved the lead as we got so many ball wins in their last zone and pressure on their keeper, but we forgot to score the second goal.

"The final pass was not good enough, we had so many chances to score a second or third goal, but it didn’t happen.

"The dressing room at half-time was a really good atmosphere. We wanted to play the same style and didn’t change anything. They changed formation a little bit, but not bad for our principles as we could make pressure in the same way.

"Their first goal was really unlucky. It was close but offside.

"But we have to defend the goal better and it was almost the same goal as Cardiff.

"After the equaliser, we had a big chance to take the lead again and didn’t score and then an unlucky set-piece and we know what happens with a team standing near the bottom of the league.

"But we created many chances and should have scored three or four goals maybe. That was the difference, they scored from 30 metres, we didn’t score from 10.

"It was disappointing from the first half, one of the best of the season. But we have to play over 90 minutes like this and what we need to speak about.

"But doing it for 45 minutes is not enough to win. Congratulations to West Brom. They were quicker and made good decisions in the second half.

"But I told the boys to keep their heads up, we have to play like the first half and make not so easy mistakes.”

It proved a sweet first return to Town for former boss Carlos Corberan and he wished his former club well in their survival fight after the game.

He added: "I never had this feeling before that I had today. I wanted to win, but have a lot of memories of this place.