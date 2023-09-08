BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins has confirmed that striker Aaron Leya Iseka has had some time away from the club this week with his future remaining unresolved.

The forward, 25, who joined the club on a four-year deal in the summer of 2021, has featured just 27 times since joining, scoring three goals.

Almost exactly 12 months ago, Iseka - one of the club's highest earners - joined Turkish side Adanaspor on a one-year loan deal.

The former Anderlecht and Toulouse forward, capped by Belgium at under-21 level, returned to Oakwell early after his club withdrew from the Turkish top flight in February with a devastating earthquake badly affecting the city of Adana.

Aaron Leya Iseka, pictured signing for Barnsley in the summer of 2021. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

While the domestic market is closed, some transfer markets further afield remain open.

Markets in Bulgaria, Croatia and the Czech Republic are among those which close today.

Clubs in Turkey and Cyprus can still sign players until September 15, while the deadline is Greece is on September 11.

Qatar’s transfer deadline is on September 18, with Saudi Arabia’s and Kuwait's following on September 20. The UAE deadline arrives a day later.

On the prospects of Iseka leaving, Collins said: "It is like anything. There's always a possibility. We will just wait and see.

"Aaron had been training up until the weekend and he's had some time with his family.

"Outside of that, he'll come back to Barnsley and will be a Barnsley player as he has been - unless something comes up that suits him and the club.

"I am sure with every player, they want to play, but they also want to maybe be close to their families."It is very difficult for me to say what is best for all parties because I don't know Aaron well enough.

"Until it works for us and Aaron, we'll just need to continue as we are. Aaron has showed me in training that he has quality, but we've also got a lot of competition in that position."

Meanwhile, Collins has confirmed that, as it stands, there is nothing imminent regarding any potential new arrivals via the free agent market.

The Scot added: "There's always a chance. I think, right now, we have got a group that we need to get the opportunities to and give them the chance where they feel if they are not playing, they could be the next one in.

"So I think we will probably stick with what we have got right now.