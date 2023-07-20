What Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins said about expectations, transfers, EFL charges and why he is backing himself

IT is often just as hard, if not harder, for a new face in the dug-out to take charge of a side who will start a new season on the back of a year of success, as opposed to one who were in the doldrums.

Which brings us nicely to new Barnsley head coach Neill Collins.

He finds himself leading a club who were a whisker away from an instant return to the second-tier just 52 days ago when, by common consent, the Reds were pretty unfortunate to lose out to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Fast forward to the new campaign and Barnsley will have more of a target on their backs in third-tier circles and there will also be expectation among much of their fanbase.

New Barnsley manager Neill Collins. Picture: BFC

Collins would not have it any other way. It was part of the attraction, in truth.

The former Leeds United and Sheffield United defender, 39, said: “Normally, you come into a job where there has been more disappointment (over a season). Whereas, we are coming into a job where there was ultimate disappointment, but still a very good season.

“It can be just as tough with expectations. But that was a big part of the reason (to come), you want to come somewhere where you feel that you can be successful.

“I understand the Barnsley fans have had a few years of up and down and they want to be back up. But I do believe from the people I have spoken to and what they have said, if we give them a team who plays a certain way in terms of their attitude and values (Barnsley can be successful).

New Barnsley head coach Neill Collins. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"I know they (fans) want us to win, but if we get that first part, the winning will come and they will get behind us and it will be just a matter of time before we get back to the next level.”

To do that in 2023-24, Barnsley must surpass their outstanding feats last season under Michael Duff. Should Collins go close towards that, it will rank as high, if not higher, than his predecessor's achievements.

In his words, it’s a stiff challenge, but not an ‘insurmountable one.’ A very hard one, nevertheless.

The Oakwell outfit must plot a course without the player who was, once again in the view of many not just in the South Yorkshire town, viewed as the best defender in League One in Mads Andersen.

Another key figure in the Reds’ outstanding second-half of last term in Bobby Thomas will also not be around either, while there will be a newcomer in goal when Barnsley host Port Vale in their seasonal opener.

Barnsley look light, particularly in terms of defensive options, as it stands.

Off-the-field, the club were charged last week with five breaches of EFL regulations regarding ownership issues. As pre-seasons go, it’s not exactly been ideal.

Alongside all that, Collins has been back in England for just a week-and-a-half since finishing his commitments with Tampa Bay.

He has just 15 days to prepare for the real thing and still has a colossal amount of work to do, while the club’s hierarchy must also work overtime to get some key pieces of business over the line.

Jesse Debrah won’t be one new face with the Reds having other central defensive targets now in mind.

Meanwhile, Forest Green wing-back Corey O’Keeffe has emerged as a target – reserve keeper Jamie Searle could head the other way – while the club are hoping to complete deals to sign free agent striker Andy Dallas and former loanee Max Watters.

Collins said: "All I'd say right now is how hard everyone is working behind the scenes to find those replacements. As soon as they are finalised, then we will have news.

"We will always consider every area of the team. Centre-half is just an obvious one. Midfield is the one position where, despite a couple of injuries, we are well catered for.”

As for last week’s reports regarding EFL charges, Collins says he was kept in the loop.

He said: “The club have been very open, up front and transparent. They made me aware two or three weeks prior to when it was obviously announced.

"I am a great believer that you take people on their word and they think actually long-term, it will be of benefit to the club (clarifying ownership situation). I will leave that to people who know much more about it. The only thing I can control is football.”

Collins does at least have one key advantage in not coming in ‘blind’ at Oakwell, with his former Tampa Bay assistant in Martin Paterson, number two to Duff last term, able to mark his card in some respects while he was across the Pond.

Collins added: “When Martin came here, then you have got a vested interest in how the team are going. So I did watch two or three more Barnsley games than other teams.