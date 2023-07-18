BARNSLEY have made a move to bring former loanee Max Watters back to the club.

The Reds are hoping to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent basis from Cardiff City as they bid to bolster their striking options ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old, who spent a spell earlier in his career in South Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers, scored four goals in 21 appearances in a mixed loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some niggling injury issues, a dismissal against Cambridge United and the form of Devante Cole and James Norwood stymied his progress somewhat, but the forward did show several flashes of his talent during his time at Oakwell.

Former Barnsley loanee Max Watters, who could return to Oakwell from Cardiff City with the Reds keen on bringing him back to the club. Picture: Steve Riding.

And with Cardiff having boosted their forward ranks with the summer additions of Yakou Meite and Ike Ugbo, who will complement Callum Robinson, Isaak Davies and Kion Etete, Watters has fallen further down the pecking order at his parent club.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about his future at the end of last season, Watters, contracted with Cardiff until next summer, said: “I got a lot out of it. I like Barnsley, I like the fans, stadium and area and it has all been good.

“It was pretty good. To come to a successful team like Barnsley who were doing well in the league was where everyone wants to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To come and contribute as much as I can to a team who wants to get promoted was the main benefit.