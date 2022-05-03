What channel is Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest on? How to watch huge game in Championship promotion battle

Every other Championship club has one game remaining bar Forest and the Cherries who are set to play their penultimate game against each other this evening.

Victory will secure second place for Bournemouth while Forest will leapfrog Bournemouth on goal difference heading into the final weekend if they pick up three points.

One of the sides will go into the play-offs and could face Huddersfield Town, - who have secured their top-six spot - Sheffield United or Middlesbrough either in the semi-finals or final at Wembley.

HUGE CONTEST: Between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium tonight. Picture: PA Wire.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast the action from 6.30pm, with the contest kicking off at 7pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixtures can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Latest odds