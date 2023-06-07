West Ham United are set to battle it out with Fiorentina for the honour of being crowned UEFA Europa Conference League champions.

The Hammers did not set the Premier League alight during the 2022/23 campaign but have been impressive on the European stage, advancing past the likes of Gent and AZ Alkmaar to reach the final.

They will come up against Italian side Fiorentina, who finished eighth in Serie A. Led by Vincenzo Italiano, the club overcame Swiss side Basel in the semi-finals to secure their spot in the final.

The 2023 final will be just the second in the competition’s history, having been introduced to the calendar by UEFA for the 2021/22 season. Last year, Roma lifted the trophy in Albania after defeating Feyenoord 1-0.

The 2023 final will be just the second in the competition’s history. Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Here are all the details you need ahead of the match.

When is Fiorentina v West Ham United?

The match will kick off at 8pm tonight (June 7) at Prague’s Fortuna Arena.

What channel is Fiorentina v West Ham United on?

BT Sport are showing the final – subscribers can tune in on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

How can I stream Fiorentina v West Ham United?