What channel is Italy vs England on in the Euro 2024 qualifier?

England are in action for the first time since the World Cup as they prepare to lock horns with Italy at Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s men reached the quarter final of the tournament last December but were knocked out by France in Qatar.
The Three Lions lost to Roberto Mancini’s side in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley and will be looking to get their revenge. They have also been drawn against Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in the qualifiers for the 2024 Euros in Germany next year.
Is Italy vs England on TV?
Yes. The game is being shown live on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 19:00 (GMT) and kicks-off at 19:45 (GMT).
Who is in England’s squad?
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United) Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)
Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)