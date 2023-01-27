What channel is Manchester City v Arsenal on in the FA Cup, team news, and will there be a replay

The top two in the Premier League kick-off this FA Cup fourth-round weekend on Friday night.

Second-place Manchester City welcome leaders Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium.

The good news for them is the game has been selected by the broadcasters for live coverage.

Is it on TV?

Composite of images shows rival managers Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal (L) and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City (Picture: Getty Images)

The game is live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.30pm ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

It can also be watched on ITVX the broadcasters’ streaming service.

Team news

Phil Foden is Manchester City’s only fitness concern ahead of the fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium. The England midfielder missed last weekend’s victory over Wolves with a foot problem but will be assessed and could feature for the hosts.

Arsenal are still without former City striker Gabriel Jesus following knee surgery, while Reiss Nelson (thigh) is out and concerns are growing over Mohamed Elneny’s knee injury, with no return date set. Leandro Trossard could make his first start, while Jakub Kiwior is in contention for his debut.

Match stats

Last five league matches: Man City D W L W W; Arsenal W W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Erling Haaland (Man City) 31; Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) 9

Could there be a replay?