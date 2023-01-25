News you can trust since 1754
What channel is Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in Carabao Cup semi-final on

Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester United in the first leg of the second Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

By Nick Westby
4 minutes ago

It is Forest’s first semi-final in the League Cup for 31 years, a competition that was once a happy hunting ground for the club.

Brian Clough won a league title, two European Cups and four League Cups in 1978, 1979, 1989 and 1990.

Current Forest boss Steve Cooper, who last season guided Forest back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence, said when asked how important the club’s history was to him when heading into big games like Wednesday’s: “I think we embrace it.

Steve Cooper, manager of Nottingham Forest has steered his side to a first League Cup semi-final in 31 years. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
“We try not to (let) it be a hindrance or an added pressure. We want to use it as a motivation, to understand who we are and what we represent.

“I’ve said from the moment I walked in (in September 2021), you can’t get away from the history of this club, and you shouldn’t, so embrace it, represent it as best you can, but in a modern way, in a way that we’re trying to look forward, trying to create new eras, positive eras, new moments.

“I think that’s a good balance. This club is what it is because of its history and we should always be proud of that.”

Manchester United have won the competition five times, most recently in 2017.

Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough (l) leads out his team ( Larry Lloyd (l) and Chris Woods) as Liverpool boss Bob Paisley (2nd r) does likewise before the start of the 1978 League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on March 18, 1978. (Picture: Allsport/Getty Images)

The game kicks-off at 8pm and is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

