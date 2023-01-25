What channel is Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in Carabao Cup semi-final on

It is Forest’s first semi-final in the League Cup for 31 years, a competition that was once a happy hunting ground for the club.
Brian Clough won a league title, two European Cups and four League Cups in 1978, 1979, 1989 and 1990.
Current Forest boss Steve Cooper, who last season guided Forest back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence, said when asked how important the club’s history was to him when heading into big games like Wednesday’s: “I think we embrace it.
“We try not to (let) it be a hindrance or an added pressure. We want to use it as a motivation, to understand who we are and what we represent.
“I’ve said from the moment I walked in (in September 2021), you can’t get away from the history of this club, and you shouldn’t, so embrace it, represent it as best you can, but in a modern way, in a way that we’re trying to look forward, trying to create new eras, positive eras, new moments.
“I think that’s a good balance. This club is what it is because of its history and we should always be proud of that.”
Manchester United have won the competition five times, most recently in 2017.
The game kicks-off at 8pm and is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.