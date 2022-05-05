What channel is Wycombe Wanderers v MK Dons on? How to watch League One play-off semi-final as clubs battle for a place at Wembley

The Chairboys finished above Plymouth on the final day of the regular campaign to snatch sixth place following eight wins from an unbeaten 12-game run.

MK Dons just missed out on going up automatically, ending a point behind Rotherham after they won 5-0 at Plymouth to aid Wycombe’s late promotion bid.

Wycombe came through the play-offs in 2020, having been moved up from eighth to third on points-per-game when football resumed after being paused following the coronavirus outbreak.

After seeing off Fleetwood, Wycombe went on to beat Oxford in the final at an empty Wembley to reach the second tier for the first time but were then relegated again - and they now seek an immediate return to the Championship.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast the action with coverage starting at 7pm on Main Event with Sky Sports Football showing build-up from 7.30pm. The fixture kicks off at 7.45pm.

Is there a stream?

ADAMS PARK: Will host the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final between Wycombe and MK Dons. Picture: PA Wire.

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Latest odds