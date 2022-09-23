Gareth Southgate named a 28-man party for the games against Italy on Friday and Germany on Monday, but with "only" 12 substitutes allowed for each game, five have to miss out.

For the first match Stones, Toney, former Huddersfield Town loanee, Jordan Henderson and Marc Guehi are the unlucky men.

Barnsley-born Stones, like Liverpool midfielder Henderson – a late call-up to replace the injured Kalvin Philips having only just recovered from injury himself – might be able to tell himself his absence is nothing to be concerned about, given these are Southgate's last two chances for pre-World Cup experimentation and knowing his loyalty to those who have served him well in the past.

OVERLOOKED: Barnsley-born Manchester City and England defender John Stones

The selections of Sheffield-born Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Chilwell and, initially, Phillips despite little club football this season shows that.

That Crystal Palace's Guehi has also been left out shows a squad well-stocked at centre-back, Manchester City defender Stones's position.

But the absence of Toney will be more of a concern to the Brentford striker, who had two loans at Oakwell.