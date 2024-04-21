What Gateshead FC's expulsion from National League play-offs will mean for FC Halifax Town
Shaymen qualified for the play-offs in seventh place on the final day, when a 3-0 win at Eastleigh set up an eliminator at Altrincham.
But it has now been emerged that Gateshead's International Stadium – a council-owned athletics venue in the town – does not meet the criteria for promotion to the Football League.
Clubs were given until March 1 to meet the criteria and the Tynesiders were the only play-off qualifiers not to.
As a result, Solihull Moors will receive a bye into their semi-final at Bromley, meaning they will have an extra week's rest on Halifax – who had to play on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of the final week of the season to squeeze in games called off due to the state of the Shay pitch – or Altrincham.
