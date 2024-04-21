Shaymen qualified for the play-offs in seventh place on the final day, when a 3-0 win at Eastleigh set up an eliminator at Altrincham.

But it has now been emerged that Gateshead's International Stadium – a council-owned athletics venue in the town – does not meet the criteria for promotion to the Football League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Clubs were given until March 1 to meet the criteria and the Tynesiders were the only play-off qualifiers not to.

NOT UP TO SCRATCH: Gateshead International Stadium