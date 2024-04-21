What Gateshead FC's expulsion from National League play-offs will mean for FC Halifax Town after day of confusion
The Shaymen qualified for the play-offs in seventh place on the final day, when a 3-0 win at Eastleigh set up an eliminator at Altrincham.
But on Sunday it emerged that Gateshead's International Stadium – a council-owned athletics venue in the town – does not meet the criteria for promotion to the Football League.
It was announced that the Tynesiders would be thrown out and their scheduled opponents, Solihull Moors, would be given a bye directly into next week’s clash against Barnet.
But in no time at all, the authorities U-turned and announced Solhill will host Halifax on Wednesday for the right to play Barnet in the semi-finals.
Bromley will play Altrincham in the other semi-final.
Clubs were given until March 1 to meet the criteria and the Tynesiders were the only play-off qualifiers not to.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.