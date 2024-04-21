What Gateshead FC's expulsion from National League play-offs will mean for FC Halifax Town after day of confusion

Halifax Town will face new opposition in the Conference play-offs after an afternoon of confusion saw Gateshead thrown out of the competitoon.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 21st Apr 2024, 13:47 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 16:34 BST

The Shaymen qualified for the play-offs in seventh place on the final day, when a 3-0 win at Eastleigh set up an eliminator at Altrincham.

But on Sunday it emerged that Gateshead's International Stadium – a council-owned athletics venue in the town – does not meet the criteria for promotion to the Football League.

It was announced that the Tynesiders would be thrown out and their scheduled opponents, Solihull Moors, would be given a bye directly into next week’s clash against Barnet.

NOT UP TO SCRATCH: Gateshead International StadiumNOT UP TO SCRATCH: Gateshead International Stadium
But in no time at all, the authorities U-turned and announced Solhill will host Halifax on Wednesday for the right to play Barnet in the semi-finals.

Bromley will play Altrincham in the other semi-final.

Clubs were given until March 1 to meet the criteria and the Tynesiders were the only play-off qualifiers not to.

