The Shaymen qualified for the play-offs in seventh place on the final day, when a 3-0 win at Eastleigh set up an eliminator at Altrincham.

But on Sunday it emerged that Gateshead's International Stadium – a council-owned athletics venue in the town – does not meet the criteria for promotion to the Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced that the Tynesiders would be thrown out and their scheduled opponents, Solihull Moors, would be given a bye directly into next week’s clash against Barnet.

NOT UP TO SCRATCH: Gateshead International Stadium

But in no time at all, the authorities U-turned and announced Solhill will host Halifax on Wednesday for the right to play Barnet in the semi-finals.

Bromley will play Altrincham in the other semi-final.