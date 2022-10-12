What happened to the 13 players who left Barnsley this summer - the good and bad in pictures
There have been mixed fortunes amongst the players who left Barnsley for pastures new in the summer.
A handful of players have stayed in the Championship, having signed for new clubs following the Tykes’ relegation to League One.
The likes of Michal Helik, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow are all back in the second tier, with differing fortunes for the trio so far.
Others have headed off to clubs in Europe or dropped into League Two while some players are due back at Oakwell next summer after joining teams on loan.
There are some players who left the club that the Reds could line-up against this season.
We have taken a look at how every player who left Barnsley is faring so far. Take a look...