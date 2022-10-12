A handful of players have stayed in the Championship, having signed for new clubs following the Tykes’ relegation to League One.

The likes of Michal Helik, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow are all back in the second tier, with differing fortunes for the trio so far.

Others have headed off to clubs in Europe or dropped into League Two while some players are due back at Oakwell next summer after joining teams on loan.

There are some players who left the club that the Reds could line-up against this season.

We have taken a look at how every player who left Barnsley is faring so far. Take a look...

1. Carlton Morris The forward remained in the Championship as he signed for Luton Town. He has made 12 league appearances for his new club and scored five goals while recording one assist.

2. Romal Palmer The 24-year-old left Oakwell for the Turkish second tier as he signed for Goztepe. He has played six times for the club, with one assist to his name.

3. Aapo Halme The centre-back's time at Barnsley was marred by injury. He returned to Finland with HJK Helsinki after leaving the Tykes, he has featured for the club in two Europa League games since.

4. Victor Adeboyejo Now at Burton, the striker has played 13 times for the Brewers in League One this season - scoring six goals.