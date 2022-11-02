News you can trust since 1754
What happened to the 17 players who left Huddersfield Town this summer - the good and bad in pictures

A host of players left Huddersfield Town following the club’s defeat in the Championship play-off final last season – but how are they getting on since leaving West Yorkshire?

By Ben McKenna
13 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 4:46pm

It was a summer of transition for the Terriers who also bid goodbye to last season’s head coach Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard is now back in the Championship as West Brom’s manager having last just 11 games in charge of Greek side Olympiacos.

Two of the club’s highest-profile departures were that of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo as the duo joined Nottingham Forest, the side who beat the Terriers at Wembley in May.

Five players left the club on free transfers while nine were sent out on loan. Only eight are still on temporary stays as on Wednesday it was announced Motherwell had prematurely terminated their loan agreement with Huddersfield winger Rolando Aarons due to injury.

The Scottish Premiership club revealed that a clause in the loan deal with the Terriers meant the player could be sent back to his parent club early if he sustained a long-term injury.

The winger suffered a hamstring complaint against Hearts in September and will now remain in West Yorkshire after going back to his parent club for treatment.

We looked at how every player who left Huddersfield – permanently or on loan – in the summer has fared since. Take a look...

1. Lewis O’Brien (Nottingham Forest)

The 24-year-old moved to Forest for a reported fee of £10m. He has scored one goal in nine appearances. He made was absent during the club's 1-0 win over Liverpool before returning from the bench in last weekend's 5-0 hammering at Arsenal.

2. Pipa (Olympiacos)

The defender joined the Greek club for a fee believed to be around £1m. He has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the club, including four in the Europa League.

3. Carel Eiting (FC Volendam)

The midfielder joined the Eredivisie club on a free transfer and has played 13 times this season with two goals and four assists.

4. Naby Sarr (Reading)

The centre-back joined Reading on a free transfer in August. He scored on his debut in a 1-0 win over Millwall and featured as the Royals lost 4-0 at Sheffield United. He has not featured since due to injury.

