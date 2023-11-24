What Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore said about Blackpool loan striker Jordan Rhodes plus updates on Jack Rudoni and Delano Burgzorg
Striker Rhodes has excelled during his time at Bloomfield Road, netting 10 times in 15 appearances for the Seasiders.He was among the nominees for the EFL player of the month for October.
The 33-year-old is on a season-long loan, but can potentially be recalled if Town decide to do that.
Other players including Aaron Rowe, Brodie Spencer and Kieran Phillips remain on loan at other clubs, with potential recall options in January.
On the potential of Rhodes returning to Yorkshire, Moore said: "He is our player and one of the players out on loan and he's one of the ones out there playing regular football.
"Our professional approach is he's playing and doing well at Blackpool and let that continue in terms of that as right now at this moment, we cannot do anything about it and have nine or ten games to navigate.
"We are closely monitoring all our loan players. Foxy (David Fox) - has really got his finger on the pulse with that one. We get detailed reports every single week in terms of how our loan players are doing.
"I am allowing them to continue playing games and when it comes nearer the time, we are looking at those areas as well. We are not discounting our loan players (coming back)."
Meanwhile, Danny Ward and David Kasumu could be in contention for Saturday's Championship home game with Southampton, with both having featured in a behind-closed doors game at Nottingham Forest in the January international break.
Jack Rudoni (and Delano Burgzorg are also progressing well and could be involved in action before the turn of the year, Moore confirmed.
On Ward and Kasumu featuring versus Saints, Moore said: "We'll see, they are back in training. The nice thing is both are back in training and involved in that game.
"Jack is making sufficient strides going forward, but not quite ready yet.
"We expect him to be available this year, for sure. Even though, we have got the block of games coming up, we expect him to be back. He's making some wonderful strides.
"Long may that continue.
"Del will be definitely play (this year). He will be back definitely back in really soon."