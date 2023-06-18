NEIL WARNOCK says that Sorba Thomas will play in a big part in his plans for the 2023-24 season at Huddersfield Town.

The winger was loaned out to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in January following a difficult first half of the 22-23 campaign, but will return to Huddersfield in time for pre-season.

On whether Thomas has a future at Town, Warnock said: "I hope so. I saw him during one of the games last season and said: 'bloody hell, I wouldn't have let you go - you know that.'

"I tried to sign him the same day when he signed here (from Boreham Wood). He might need one of the Warnock talks!"

Sorba Thomas. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Meanwhile, the Town chief says he and his coaching team will be paying particular attention in the close season regarding the fitness of Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Tyreece Simpson and believes that the pair can play a full part for the club next term if their fitness gets to an optimum level.

Warnock commented: "I have got to get him (REG) fit now as he couldn't last an hour. The same with Tyreece. He is going to get fit as he has every attribute in his locker. But he has got to be able to run more than ten minutes.

"We have got to get these lads fit in pre-season. They are both very good players. REG can do a job in there (midfield), if he gets himself fit. It's a good challenge.

"I thought young Kian Harratt did ever so well. Nobody on the pitch would have scored that goal at Watford. Hopefully we'll have Yuta (Nakayama). I just smile at him when I see him as he's always in the gym and working.

"He sees me with my headband on and I know they are laughing under their breath... He's been working very hard as (Lee) Nicholls has. It's lovely to see people like that fit.