HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock insists that uncertainty regarding the future of the club amid reports that the relegation-threatened Championship outfit could enter into administration and be hit by a points penalty is not affecting the players.

Weekend reports have claimed that Town are weighing up the possibility of going into administration amid takeover interest from two rival Dutch and American groups.

If it happens before March 23 – they would in principle receive a 12-point penalty this season. If it happens after that date, their penalty would apply next season.

As it stands, the Terriers are six points adrift of safety – effectively seven with goals difference - with just ten games to play following their 1-0 defeat at West Brom.

Neil Warnock.

The vastly-experienced Warnock has stressed that the reports are not a distraction to him or his players, who are focusing all their energies on on-pitch matters.

Town host David Wagner's Norwich City on Wednesday.

In his time at QPR in 2011, Rangers were threatened with a points deduction if they are found guilty of Football Association charges facing them over the Alejandro Faurlin case.

The London club were found guilty of two of the seven charges they faced over the registration of Argentinian midfielder, but were not docked points at the end of that 2010-11.

On whether the current off-the-field issues at Town are a distraction for him or his players, Warnock said: "Not really, because I am not a permanent manager, really. I have just come to help out.

"I think it's important, even more so, that someone like myself is here to be honest because I can relate to the fans and keep them informed of what I know.

"The fans want to see the players doing as well as they can. Everything else will take care of itself; what will be, will be.

"I just want to make sure the fans are not disappointed with the effort the players are giving for the last 10 games. That's all I can do.

"When I was at QPR. It was probably slightly different as we were threatened with (deductions) and the media went after six points and 12 points and it went to the last game of the season when we found out we'd no points deducted.

"I don't think it deters away (current situation at Huddersfield). The players are putting a shift in and I cannot complain. I just get on with the team and get the best performance from the squad we have. That won't change - I love the club and the fans."

Town have been placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League for submitting their annual accounts late.

The embargo means the struggling Terriers are unable to register new players, including free agents.

Warnock continued: "I don't really get involved. I speak to Dave Baldwin (managing director) a lot and he is working all hours God sends to rectify the problems that we have.